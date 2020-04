Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 17:11 Hits: 6

A brand new book from Loretta Lynn is on the way called 'Me & Patsy Kickin' Up Dust,' and ahead of the new memoir Loretta has released a new rendition of her covering Patsy Cline's iconic "I Fall to Pieces." Though you have a few options for books on the life of Loretta Lynn, this one focuses specifically on the friendship between Loretta and Patsy.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/loretta-lynn-covers-patsy-cline-ahead-of-new-book/