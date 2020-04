Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 April 2020

Cultural life stands still in times of coronavirus, at least in the analog world. But a lot is happening online. Just take a look at the Instagram accounts of star opera singers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/corona-crisis-opera-stars-come-out-of-isolation/a-53041376?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf