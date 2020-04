Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

Creating outsized sonic landscapes, Girl Skin illustrates an uncanny ability to evoke the grandeur in everyday relationships. Shade Is On The Other Side leaves listeners in awe of Sid Simons’ ability concoct symphonic folk music...homemade masterpieces.

