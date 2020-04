Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 16:13 Hits: 5

For the benefit of a good cause, reigning Saving Country Music Artist of the Year Cody Jinks has joined forces with Oklahoma-based Outlaw country artist Casper McWade to cover the song "Don't Follow" by Alice in Chains. Perfect for a country rendition since the original version released in 1994 was performed with acoustic guitars and harmonica.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/cody-jinks-joins-casper-mcwade-to-cover-alice-in-chains/