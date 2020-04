Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 17:56 Hits: 9

If you're wondering just how much the music of Kenny Rogers meant to fans, this is a pretty good indication. The Country Music Hall of Famer passed away on March 20, and since then sales and streams of his music have spiked dramatically, putting The Gambler on the top of the Billboard Country Albums chart for the first time in 35 years.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/kenny-rogers-on-top-of-the-charts-once-again/