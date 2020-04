Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 10:17 Hits: 9

After cancelled musicals and spring concerts, choral directors across the country are going the extra mile to have their students' voices heard.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/05/826820085/the-beat-goes-on-high-school-choirs-improvise-in-the-age-of-coronavirus?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music