Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 17:34 Hits: 4

Schlesinger, who died April 1 of COVID-19, won three Emmy Awards for his songs for the TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He spoke to Fresh Air with bandmate Chris Collingwood in 1999.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/03/826654716/fresh-air-remembers-fountains-of-wayne-co-founder-adam-schlesinger?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music