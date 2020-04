Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 11:49 Hits: 4

The enigmatic wordplay of Nels Andrews’ beautiful 4th album, Pigeon and the Crow, is a creation possessing many of the same qualities as Midlake and Spheeris records. In the field of literary folk music, Pigeon and the Crow certainly is a winner.

The post Nels Andrews: Pigeon & the Crow appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/nels-andrews-pigeon-the-crow/