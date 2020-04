Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 09:20 Hits: 7

Featuring the new tracks from Gigspanner Big Band, Salt House, John Doyle, Watkins Family Hour, Amy LaVere, Serious Child, Eliza Carthy and Ultan Conlon. Plus music from Bob Dylan, John Prine, Dave Rawlings Machine, Great Lake Swimmers, Dawn Landes & Piers Faccini and lots more.

The post Folk Show: Episode 74 appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/folk-show-episode-74/