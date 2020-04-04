Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 06:54 Hits: 3

Album release management, PR, and graphics & merchandise developer New Outlaw is offering a weekly Virtual Gig Guide for performances in the UK. They encourage all artists to let them know of online events so that they may be included in this weekly guide.

This week’s offerings include:

Saturday, 4 April – Lockdown Festival 3 13:30-23:00 (UK Time) Includes performances from Starlite Campbell Band, Dani Wilde, and many more.

Saturday, 4 April – Clare Free – Live From the Living Room 21:30 (UK Time)

Sunday, 5 April – Isolation Music Festival 2 13:00-18:00 (UK Time)

Sunday, 5 April – Dan Burnett 18:30 (UK time) (with more planned for all Sundays for the foreseeable future)

Sunday, 5 April – Redfish Lockdown featuring of course, Redfish 20:00 (UK Time) (with more planned for 12th April, 19th April and 26th April)

To have your UK performance added to this weekly list contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/uk-virtual-gig-guide-from-new-outlaw/