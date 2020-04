Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

Watch Two-time GRAMMY®-nominated folk singer, songwriter and activist Eliza Gilkyson in a special Folk Radio UK Session performing two songs from her new album, 2020, set for release next week (April 10th) on Red House Records.

