Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 09:55 Hits: 4

Rain or shine? Today, people consult a weather app. For millennia, ancient weather lore, often in rhymes, would help predict weather patterns.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/april-showers-spiders-and-dew-german-weather-lore/a-52430235?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf