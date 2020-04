Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 17:30 Hits: 5

The legend opened up about his writing process in a series of deep conversations in recent years. As he battles COVID-19 and his family asks for love and support, here's a guide to his greatest songs in his own words

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/john-prine-secrets-behind-classic-songs-976587/