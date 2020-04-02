The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Join us for a special live performance by Jorma Kaukonen from the Fur Peace Ranch

“Your health and well-being is our concern,” Jorma Kaukonen speaks on the postponement of the Fur Peace Ranch workshops. While the ranch is closed, the music has not stopped.

 

Join us for a special live performance by Jorma Kaukonen from the Fur Peace Ranch!
Jorma will perform a “Live from the Fur Peace Ranch” concert Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT, for the first in a series of performances.

Here is the link:

Jorma also will be teaching online classes and even weekend workshops from the Fur Peace Ranch. Stay tuned to hear more. Join the Hot Tuna Fan Club

Been So Long,’ Jorma’s autographed book, is out in paperback April 7.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/join-us-for-a-special-live-performance-by-jorma-kaukonen-from-the-fur-peace-ranch/

