Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 19:25 Hits: 4

Bucky Pizzarelli, a tasteful sage of jazz guitar who spent the first phase of his career as a prolific session player and the latter as a celebrated patriarch, died on Wednesday in Saddle River, N.J.

(Image credit: Rich Schultz/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/02/826116619/bucky-pizzarelli-jazz-guitarist-and-prolific-session-musician-dead-at-94?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music