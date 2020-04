Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 19:41 Hits: 6

The head of the Recording Industry Association of America — which represents 1,600 record labels — talks TikTok, piracy, and the weight of public policy on the future of music

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/mitch-glazier-riaa-ceo-at-work-976192/