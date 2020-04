Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020

Our worst fears when seeing that the name of Florida Georgia Line's new song was "I Love My Country" is that we were in store for some jingoistic anthem slathering it on thick about how much they support the troops and the good ol' stars and stripes, exploiting people's patriotism circa Toby Keith 2003. Oh, if we could have only been so lucky.

