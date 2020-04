Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 11:33 Hits: 4

Already getting ready for the time after the coronavirus crisis? Yes, say tourism experts in Germany. Some are renovating, others are planning marketing measures for next year. What else can they do?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-tourism-sector-will-bounce-back/a-52991554?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf