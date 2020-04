Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

In the inaugural segment of Play It Forward, Ari Shapiro speaks with Dan Snaith, who records under the name Caribou, about his new album Suddenly and the inspiration he found in Glenn Copeland.

(Image credit: Thomas Neukum/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/01/825138617/caribou-on-suddenly-and-the-inspirational-beauty-of-glenn-copeland?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music