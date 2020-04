Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 14:00 Hits: 6

In Our Daily Breather, we ask writers and artists how to find calm in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Dupuis recommends poetry: "Even if you write something stupid, you'll at least kill some time."

(Image credit: Katrina Barber/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/01/818904953/sadie-dupuis-speedy-ortiz-sad13-on-reading-and-writing-poetry-during-a-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music