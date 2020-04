Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 12:47 Hits: 3

Alec Lytle, previously an upright bassist, sideman, and harmony singer, tells compelling, clear, relatable stories, but his angular references invite listeners to apply their own meaning. The Remains of Sunday […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/04/music-news/alec-lytle-them-rounders-stay-young