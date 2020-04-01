Folk on Foot announces online ‘Front Room Festival’ (13th April 2020)

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

Folk on Foot podcast is to organise a “Front Room Festival” to raise funds for musicians hit by the coronavirus lockdown. The festival will feature some of the UK’s finest folk musicians who will perform from their front rooms to yours.

