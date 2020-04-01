The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Folk on Foot announces online ‘Front Room Festival’ (13th April 2020)

Category: Art/Music Hits: 5

Folk on Foot podcast is to organise a “Front Room Festival” to raise funds for musicians hit by the coronavirus lockdown. The festival will feature some of the UK’s finest folk musicians who will perform from their front rooms to yours.

The post Folk on Foot announces online ‘Front Room Festival’ (13th April 2020) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/folk-on-foot-announces-online-front-room-festival-13th-april-2020/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version