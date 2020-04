Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 09:47 Hits: 4

An ultra-Orthodox Jew leaves her community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and finds freedom in Berlin. Deborah Feldman's bestselling memoir has been adapted into a series that reveals life in a secluded world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/from-new-york-to-berlin-unorthodox-adapted-into-netflix-series/a-52978430?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf