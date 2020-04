Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 16:46 Hits: 3

Western Swing legend and frontman of Asleep At The Wheel Ray Benson is the latest country artist to test positive for the Coronavirus. The 69-year-old who lives in the Austin area said on Tuesday morning (3-31) he's been feeling tired for the last 10 days. He was tested Monday and was positive for COVID-19.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/ray-benson-tests-positive-for-the-coronavirus/