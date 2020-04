Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 21:51 Hits: 4

The pugnacious post-bop player and composer, who was mentored by Miles Davis, had been hospitalized since last Wednesday.

(Image credit: Jonathan Chimene/WBGO)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/31/824834455/jazz-trumpeter-wallace-roney-dies-from-covid-19-complications-at-age-59?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music