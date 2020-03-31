Category: Art/Music Hits: 2
Jacken Elswyth returns with the sixth in his series of Betwixt & Between releases. His guest for this latest tape release is Berlin-based drummer Ryan Eyers whose creative (and unshowy) drumming, turns out to be a strangely complementary foil for Jacken’s own contributions.
The post Jacken Elswyth & Ryan Eyers: Betwixt & Between 6 appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.
Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/jacken-elswyth-ryan-eyers-betwixt-between-6/