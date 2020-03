Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

The day after we learned that songwriting legend John Prine was in the hospital and intubated on a respirator due to Coronavirus symptoms, we now have a bit of a clearer picture on his condition from his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, who had contracted COVID-19 herself recently.

