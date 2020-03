Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 09:06 Hits: 6

NPR's David Greene talks to Lukas Nelson about a new album, hunkering down with family, silver linings and focusing on what's important in life.

(Image credit: Joey Martinez /Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/31/822790852/lukas-nelson-on-staying-home-and-focusing-on-the-music?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music