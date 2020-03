Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 12:01 Hits: 4

True Hand True Heart is the follow-up to The Remedy Club's well-received 2017 debut on which they ably consolidate their rising star trajectory with this Nashville-recorded collection produced by Ray Kennedy.

The post The Remedy Club: True Hand True Heart appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/the-remedy-club-true-hand-true-heart/