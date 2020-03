Articles

Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

It’s good to welcome Georgia back, and her third album is an unobtrusive delight where the alternately lush and sparse conjured textures beguile the attentive listener in their careful response to Georgia’s ever-intriguing lyrical vision.

