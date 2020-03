Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 14:53 Hits: 3

From Austin, TX comes a unique take on American country music that is cosmic in scope, West Coast in attitude, but still well-inferred and tethered to the roots of Appalachia and the rust of Texas honky tonks. The group is called The Tender Things, and this new album titled How You Make a Fool evokes strong memories of the Flying Burrito Brothers.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-the-tender-things-how-you-make-a-fool/