Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 13:36 Hits: 3

Distinguished by Emma Morton's cool, controlled vibrato, Brighton-based Sairie return with five-track-EP Scarlet And Blue, a very persuasive blend of voice and instrumental that bodes well for their future.

The post Sairie: Scarlet And Blue appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/sairie-scarlet-and-blue/