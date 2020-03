Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 March 2020

Stefon Harris has been attracting the attention of jazz fans since he released his 1998 debut, but he's less interested in praise than helping his listeners empathize with the world around them.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

