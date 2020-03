Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 20:27 Hits: 3

"The Pickup Man" Joe Diffie has died due to complications from the Coronavirus. After announcing on Friday, March 27th that he had contracted COVID-19 and was receiving treatment for the illness, his publicist and family have confirmed that he passed away on Sunday, March 29th. He was 61-years-old.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/joe-diffie-dead-due-to-the-coronavirus/