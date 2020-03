Articles

Songwriting legend John Prine is currently in critical condition in the hospital, and is hooked up to a ventilator after suffering from Coronavirus symptoms. The news comes after John Prine’s wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, tested positive for the Coronavirus in mid March, and had been in quarantine and isolated from John.

