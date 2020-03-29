The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Country Music Legend Joe Diffie Dies at 61 from Coronavirus

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

Joe Diffie, the hitmaker behind such timeless 90s country songs as “John Deere Green” and “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” has sadly passed away today, March 29, due to complications from COVID-19. Diffie’s rep shared the news of the diagnosis on Friday, March 27.

The Grammy winner and Grand Ole Opry member will be remembered for his great vocal range, and for being an unrivaled interpreter of neo-traditional country music.

“Don’t spread my ashes out to sea don’t lay me down to rest / You can put my mind at ease if you fill my last request / Prop me up beside the jukebox if I die.”

 

 

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/country-music-legend-joe-diffie-dies-at-61-from-coronavirus/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version