Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 06:47 Hits: 6

Country singer Joe Diffie, who had many hits in the 90s, died today at 61 of coronavirus. Diffie disclosed on Friday that he had the virus and was being treated for it. The Tulsa, Okla. native has recorded such hits as : "Home," "If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)," "New Way (To Light Up An Old Flame)," "Ships That Don't Come In," "Honky...

