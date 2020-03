Articles

This song caught our ear the other day, the new single from The Golden Lancers out of South Carolina. It’s a stripped back sound, capturing the honky tonk essence of the song that has one of those classic country lines in “I’m tired of saying sorry, so I’ll say goodbye.” We’re looking forward to hearing …

