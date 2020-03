Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 04:52 Hits: 5

Simple exquisite melodies are the winning hand on this song from Brooklyn’s Late Cambrian. There’s a touch of George Harrison, the tenets of power-pop in a stripped-back setting and a psychedelic country-tinged wander through psych pop. All in all it’s a wonderful track that buried itself in our short term memory when we first heard …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/03/30/new-music-late-cambrian-its-just-me-quarantine-edition/