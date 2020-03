Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020

Marshall Chapman's upcoming album features this stirring performance of "He's Got the Whole World In His Hands," a #1 hit in America 42 years ago this week by 13-year-old Laurie London.

