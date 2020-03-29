The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rhett announces rescheduled tour dates

Thomas Rhett announced today that his The Center Point Rod Tour is rescheduled to now kick off this summer on July 9 in Charlotte, N.C. The tour was slated to start, May 29 in Gilford, N.H., but was postponed due to the coronavirus. Tickets previously purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date listed below. Rescheduled dates are: July 15 - Charleston, SC - Volvo Car Stadium July 26 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater...

