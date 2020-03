Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 10:51 Hits: 2

Unearth Repeat is a significant leap forward for Sam Sweeney in terms of his solo work. It is a highly creative work that brings something new to the mix, while also celebrating the simple joys of instrumental folk music. Mesmerising and irresistible stuff.

The post Sam Sweeney: Unearth Repeat (Artist of the Month) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/03/sam-sweeney-unearth-repeat-artist-of-the-month/