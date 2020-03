Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 17:42 Hits: 6

For the third week in a row, the Grand Ole Opry will endure through the unprecedented shutdown in American life to offer entertainment to the masses by holding true to it's tradition of broadcasting on Saturday night (3-28). And for the third week in a row, there will be no audience and no backing band, but Vince Gill and Amy Grant will perform.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/vince-gill-amy-grant-family-to-appear-on-grand-ole-opry/