Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 03:31 Hits: 6

Country music legend and long-time Grand Ole Opry star Jan Howard has passed away at the age of 91. Howard died on Saturday, March 28th peacefully in her sleep in Gallatin, Tennessee near Nashville. A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly 50 years, news broke of her passing as the storied country music institution was broadcasting.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/country-music-legend-jan-howard-has-passed-away/