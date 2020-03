Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 07:05 Hits: 6

Ingrid Andress is out with her debut, an eight-song EP, "Lady Like." The singer/songwriter has gained traction with the single "More Hearts Than Mine." "The Stranger" is the second single from the project. She has written songs for pop artists Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX. Jim Lauderdale's new bluegrass album, When Carolina Comes Homes Again, is...

