Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 04:28 Hits: 5

Album release management, PR, and graphics & merchandise developer New Outlaw is offering a weekly Virtual Gig Guide for performances in the UK.

This week’s offerings include:

Saturday 28th March – Clare Free 9:30 PM (BST) ‘Live From the Living Room‘

Clare Free Photo: Paul Telford-Dinsmore

Saturday and Sunday 28th and 29th March- The Isolation Music Festival 1-6 PM (GMT)

Saturday, 28 March – Lockdown Music Festival Episode 2 3:00 PM – 11.30 PM (BST)

Saturday 28 March – Iain ‘The DJ’ Ridgley‘s First Ever Facebook Showcase 12:30 – 23:00 (GMT)

Sunday 29 March – Dan Burnett live stream 6:30 PM (BST)

*Feature image courtesy of the Isolation Music Festival

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/new-outlaw-provides-virtual-gig-guide/