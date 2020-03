Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 07:49 Hits: 5

Joe Diffie has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), he said today. "I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic,"he said....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11038