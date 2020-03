Articles

Classic country music fans, train your attention squarely upon the skinny shanks and fresh face of California songwriter and singer Jesse Daniel, for he's about to become your next favorite artist, and 'Rollin' On' your next favorite album. It's only a few precious times each year we get to enjoy a landmark release that really defines the best in country music.

