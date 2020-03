Articles

Cody Jinks has just released an unexpected song called "Fast Lane." You could call it typical Cody Jinks in how it plods along in half time, with the bass rattling your rib cage. But typical Cody Jinks also means you get a killer country song with writing that sounds like something composed specifically for you.

