Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 13:32 Hits: 3

It's the superstar's first song in three years, after releasing a string of collaborative singles in 2017 with artists like DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, Future and N.E.R.D.

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/27/822442940/rihanna-returns-with-first-song-in-3-years-on-partynextdoors-believe-it?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music